Objects with Alexandra Cunningham-Cameron and Tione Trice

Our personal collections tell stories about our identities, our values, and the memories we hold dear. On this episode of The Mic, host Debbie Millman interviews Alexandra Cunnigham-Cameron, Curator of Contemporary Design at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum and Tione Trice, founder at Of the Cloth, to dive into objects, curation, and material culture. Tune in for a rich conversation exploring how objects connect us with others, why collecting can be a form of personal and generational archiving, and which objects define the New York experience.