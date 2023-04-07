Passion and Entrepreneurship with Jordan Buckner of Foodbevy

Entrepreneurs are able to build their businesses because of the passion that fuels them, which also gives them purpose, helps them focus, and develops their resiliency. Jordan Buckner is joining us today to help us unlock the power of passion and purpose. He is the Founder of Foodbevy, a community platform aimed at helping founders in food and beverage grow from startup to scale.

In this episode, we discuss the differences between passion and purpose and how to align the two, before examining how you can improve your life by focusing more energy on what you are passionate about. By tuning in, you’ll gain key insight into how Jordan and Gage relate to their passions and purpose, and what you can do as an entrepreneur who has lost the internal fire for your business.

Key Points From This Episode: