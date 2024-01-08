Revision Path: Anne H. Berry

“The Black Experience in Design: Identity, Expression & Reflection” is one of the most important contributions to the corpus of design history, and I’m so glad this week to have the book’s managing editor, Anne H. Berry, on Revision Path to talk about it. I caught up with her while she’s on sabbatical from Cleveland State University, where she’s an associate professor in the department of art and design.

Our conversation began with a discussion about the state of education and teaching over the past few years, and what it means for students and the general culture. Of course, we also talked about the book, and Anne shared how the super team of editors and contributors came together through the power of a shared vision. Anne also spoke on her 2021 exhibit, Ongoing Matter: Democracy, Design and the Mueller Report.

Thank you to Anne for helping push the conversations around Black design forward!

