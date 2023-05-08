Revision Path: Brandon Campbell-Kearns

There are so many options these days when it comes to learning how to code, but which is the best one for you? We all learn in different ways, and software engineer and educator Brandon Campbell-Kearns is just the person to help unlock what you need to succeed!

We spent the first part of our conversation on his business Quarterly Learnings, including his current web development course through Atlanta nonprofit City of Refuge. Brandon also talked to me about how first got into tech, and about how his stints teaching in Guatemala and Korea, as well as here in Atlanta at General Assembly and The Home Depot, helped guide him towards his current work. He even shared some great advice about breaking away from tying a job to your self-worth — something I think a lot of people can learn from during this current time.

For Brandon, understanding what lights him up has given him the drive to succeed. (Well, that and some lion’s mane mushrooms.) I hope this interview helps get you on the right track to finding your spark!

Links

For a full transcript of this interview, visit revisionpath.com.