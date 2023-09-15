Revision Path: Chad Brown

When Chad Brown contacted me a couple of months ago about coming back on the podcast, I had no idea that he was about to take me on such an adventure! Of course, if you’re a long time listener of the show, then you know Chad for his work as a creative director and photographer. Now, he’s fresh off an incredible journey in the Arctic Circle, and he’s chronicled the trip in a new documentary — Blackwaters: Brotherhood in the Wild.

We went right into talking about the film, and Chad shared how the idea for the documentary came to him, and what he wants people to get from it once they’ve watched it. We also touched on several issues, including using storytelling to bring awareness to social and environmental issues, Black men in the outdoors, and his nonprofit work dedicated to the power of collective effort in creating change.

You’ll definitely get inspired by Chad’s powerful exploration of storytelling, brotherhood, and the pursuit of justice and healing through the power of creativity!

Links

More from Chad Brown:

For a full transcript of this interview, visit revisionpath.com.