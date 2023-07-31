Revision Path: Kristina Turner

Kristina Turner is really putting Montgomery on the map when it comes to design and creativity! With over a decade of experience working for in-house agencies around Alabama, her focus on rethinking legacy brands, overseeing digital experiences, and delivering award-winning visual storytelling means she’s definitely someone we need to keep an eye on.

We talked a lot about her work as senior director of marketing and storytelling at Jeremiah Program, as well as her involvement as regional director for district seven of the American Advertising Federation. Of course, we both had to share our experiences about growing up between Selma and Montgomery, volunteering for national professional organizations, and she spoke about what keeps her in Montgomery and what that affords her as a creative. Kristina is really representing for the South, and I’m excited to see what else she’ll do in the future!

