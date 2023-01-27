Start Living Unchained with Subtle Distinctions

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.

Breaking free from the shackles that we give ourselves can be one of the biggest challenges each of us faces, especially when these are shielded from our view.

Today we sit down with Matt D’Amour and Linwood Paul from personal growth and development company, Subtle Distinctions, to talk about how they approach helping their clients transcend limiting beliefs, get over the fear of success, and step out of safety into an authentic and courageous version of themselves!

The conversation covers the power of the stories we tell ourselves, how to go about ‘installing new software’, and applying the laws of minimum viable effort for progress. So if you would like to get some great tips for starting out on the most important journey each of us can undertake, join us to hear everything that Matt and Linwood have to say!

Key Points From This Episode:

Letting your own light shine and providing permission and an example for others.

Where to start with your journey towards living unchained!

Methods for rewiring our inner systems; accountability partners, meditation, creating evidence, and lifestyle factors.

The role of fear and hesitancy in holding us back from embodying our best selves.

Getting to grips with our grounding belief systems and the steps that our guests lay out for their clients.

The questions and small actions that can direct us toward the unchained version of ourselves.

Pulling the target back, playing the long game, and setting achievable goals.

Final thoughts from Matt and Linwood on showing up authentically and being somebody.

Matt talks about his ‘sprint goals’ for the year 2023!

