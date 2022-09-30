TikTok and Vulnerability with Erica Rankin of Bro Dough

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.

Social media can be a fantastic way to grow your brand and increase sales, but this is easier said than done, especially for people that are not extroverts.

In this episode, we speak to Erica Rankin, CEO, and Founder of Bro Dough, a healthy plant-based cookie dough alternative. Erica is driven by her passion for health and fitness but also enjoys indulging in the finer things in life, particularly cookie dough! She combined these loves with her ambitions and competitive nature to start Bro Dough. Although not a natural extrovert, Erica was able to step outside of her shell and use social media to grow her business.

In our conversation, we discover how she was able to leverage social media to expand her brand, the advantages and disadvantages of being a self-starter, and when is the right time to bring on investors. Tune in to hear how you can successfully use social media to increase sales and help you reach your full potential with go-getter Erica Rankin!

Key Points From This Episode: