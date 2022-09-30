TikTok and Vulnerability with Erica Rankin of Bro Dough

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
Social media can be a fantastic way to grow your brand and increase sales, but this is easier said than done, especially for people that are not extroverts.
In this episode, we speak to Erica Rankin, CEO, and Founder of Bro Dough, a healthy plant-based cookie dough alternative. Erica is driven by her passion for health and fitness but also enjoys indulging in the finer things in life, particularly cookie dough! She combined these loves with her ambitions and competitive nature to start Bro Dough. Although not a natural extrovert, Erica was able to step outside of her shell and use social media to grow her business.
In our conversation, we discover how she was able to leverage social media to expand her brand, the advantages and disadvantages of being a self-starter, and when is the right time to bring on investors. Tune in to hear how you can successfully use social media to increase sales and help you reach your full potential with go-getter Erica Rankin!
Key Points From This Episode:
- Introduction to Erica Rankin, Founder, and CEO of Bro Dough.
- What makes Bro Dough unique compared to other cookie dough products.
- The events that led her to start Bro Dough.
- How she combined her love for health and fitness with her entrepreneurial spirit.
- Why Erica chose to focus on cookie dough for her product line.
- She outlines the various ways Bro Dough can be used.
- Hear how she was able to overcome the challenge of less sugar.
- Learn the ups and downs Erica experienced while starting Bro Dough.
- She shares an example of a massive hurdle she recently faced.
- Reasons why Erica decided to self-fund the business.
- Advice she has for people considering bringing on investors.
- Discover how Erica first began leveraging social media to grow her business.
- Learn how she was able to grow her following on TikTok.
- We learn more about the course Erica has set up and what he inspired her to start it.
- Find out a compelling crowdfunding initiative she has planned.
- She explains what she has planned for the company in the near future.