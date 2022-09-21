Discover How to Design a Better Future

When it comes to the environmental cost of our profession, it’s easy to get lost in doom and gloom. But it doesn’t have to be that way, and this year, Dieline Conference is changing the conversation by focusing on the sheer power we have to change the future, and the creative possibility that comes with it.

While sustainability feels especially critical to the world of brands and packaging at the moment, it’s been critical to Dieline for years. We, the makers, can truly change the world— if we have a roadmap to follow— and that’s exactly what Dieline Conference will provide at this year’s hybrid event on October 20.

Dieline founder and CEO Andrew Gibbs and his team have brought together a cutting-edge group of speakers to point the way forward:

Sian Sutherland, Co-Founder of A Plastic Planet and PlasticFree.com

Brandi Parker, Head of Sustainability at Pearlfisher

Andrew Gibbs, Founder & CEO at Dieline, Co-Founder with Sian, PlasticFree.com

Katie Levy and Mike McVicar, Co-Founders/Creative Directors of Gander, who value “Purpose Over Perfection.”

This year, Dieline Conference is also part of New York Advertising Week, a four-day celebration of the confluence of culture, commerce, and creativity. A Dieline delegate pass grants you exclusive access to the entire event, including networking happy hours, lounge access, and more.

But hurry, because in-person passes to this high-level event are limited to 125, and once they’re sold out, they’re sold out. Don’t miss out on the packaging event of the year, which can wholly revolutionize your career. Register today!

ANDREW GIBBS

Founder & CEO at DIELINE, Co-Founder of PlasticFree.com

BRANDI PARKER

Head of Sustainability at Pearlfisher

SIAN SUTHERLAND

Co-Founder of A Plastic Planet and PlasticFree.com

KATIE LEVY & MIKE McVICAR

Partners at Gander