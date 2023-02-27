Enter the 2023 Dieline Awards Before It’s Too Late

By Jessica DeseoPosted  ∙  1 min. read

We Are Reaching the End of the Competition

Since 2010, the Dieline Awards have been an esteemed global celebration of exceptional packaging design. With a broad audience that includes brand owners, consumers, marketers, agencies, in-house creatives, students, and enthusiasts from around the world, this highly anticipated competition is recognized as the ultimate standard of impeccably-designed packaging for consumer products. Don’t miss your chance to join the ranks of the best in the industry.

Ensure your work is in the running for the Dieline Awards 2023 by submitting before the March 7th deadline— seize the opportunity to showcase your talent and take your place among the industry’s best.

Hurry! The Competition Ends March 7th

ENTER TODAY BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE

NFT

The NFT category celebrates NFT creative artwork in branding and packaging. If you developed NFT artwork for a consumer brand or CPG company, you are eligible for entry. The main stipulation for any submission is that it MUST be connected to a brand with a packaging component and was created within the 2023 awards’ date range.

BRAND PARTNERSHIPS & COLLABORATIONS

Brand Partnerships and Collaboration is for any two brands who have partnered and co-developed a packaging and branding system in the last year.

STARTUP BRANDS

The Startup Brand category is for any new-to-market startup brand and packaging developed within the last year.

