There is No Time Like The Present—Enter Dieline Awards Today

Dieline Awards 2023 has extended the final deadline. More time was asked and Dieline Awards has now moved the final deadline to March 17th. You officially have 9 extra days to enter the competition. After this deadline the competition will close.
Have you had a chance to look at our past winners from 2022? Take a look at what it takes to be the best of the best and view all of our past winners and 2022’s top winners below.
Announcement of Dieline Awards 2023 recipients will come June 5th, 2023 in Nashville at HOW Design Live.
Best of Show & Plastic Free Innovation
of the Year:
Bite Plastic Free Deodorant
CREATIVE AGENCY: Bite, In-House
COUNTRY: United States
Editor’s Choice:
PLUS
CREATIVE AGENCY: Someone & Others
COUNTRY: United States
Rebrand of the Year:
Two Drifters Carbon Negative Rum
CREATIVE AGENCY: Here Design
COUNTRY: United Kingdom
Studio of the Year:
Auge Design
COUNTRY: Italy
With four wins under their belt, Auge Design is the 2022 Studio of the Year.