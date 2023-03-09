There is No Time Like The Present—Enter Dieline Awards Today

Dieline Awards 2023 has extended the final deadline. More time was asked and Dieline Awards has now moved the final deadline to March 17th. You officially have 9 extra days to enter the competition. After this deadline the competition will close.

ENTER TODAY

Have you had a chance to look at our past winners from 2022? Take a look at what it takes to be the best of the best and view all of our past winners and 2022’s top winners below.

Announcement of Dieline Awards 2023 recipients will come June 5th, 2023 in Nashville at HOW Design Live.

Best of Show & Plastic Free Innovation
of the Year:

Bite Plastic Free Deodorant

CREATIVE AGENCY: Bite, In-House
COUNTRY: United States

View Case Study

Editor’s Choice:

PLUS

CREATIVE AGENCY: Someone & Others
COUNTRY: United States

View Case Study

Rebrand of the Year:

Two Drifters Carbon Negative Rum

CREATIVE AGENCY: Here Design
COUNTRY: United Kingdom

View Case Study

Studio of the Year:

Auge Design

COUNTRY: Italy

With four wins under their belt, Auge Design is the 2022 Studio of the Year.

LEARN MORE AND ENTER DIELINE AWARDS TODAY
