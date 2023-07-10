Brands Become Religions in This Witty Cult-Inspired Design Project

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

100 Brand Prayers explores the commonalities between cult brands and religious cults through the medium of digital brand prayer cards. Each image in the series is based on a prayer card from the early 19th century and features brand iconography and a brand prayer.

Each brand prayer card is meant to inspire, sustain, or affirm brand devotion. The most successful cards will resonate with people who find a connection with the brand’s raison d’être and an outlet for self-expression within the brand’s community of followers.

See Jennifer Mahon’s full project on Instagram @brandprayers

ALESSI

ORDINARIUM EXTRAORDINARIUM FACIENS

Nel regno del design, Alessi risplende,

Un maestro dell’arte, che l’anima comprende.

Con linee sinuose e forme che incantano,

Ogni creazione di Alessi è un tesoro affascinante.

Da stoviglie a oggetti, ispirazione dona,

Fonde arte e funzionalità, il cuore sprona.

Con l’acciaio brillante, luce che accende,

Alessi, bellezza eterna che risplende.

EVIAN

AQUAM VIAM NATURAE INTENTUM

Amidst alpine peaks, in azure hue,

With pink-tinged clouds on a canvas of blue,

From mountains flow your crystal streams,

Reflecting the beauty of sun- and moonbeams.

Evian, a treasure of the earth,

A sacred gift that is beyond worth,

In snow-white lands your springs endure,

Eternal refreshment, everlasting and pure.

Guide us on paths of harmony and light,

Where troubles fade, and dreams take flight,

In they eternal stream may we find rest,

And be embraced by love, forever refreshed.

GUINNESS

PER OMNIA SAEGULA SAEGULORUM SPERANTIBUS

From Ireland’s lush and rolling hills,

Comes a drink to which every heart yields.

A dark brew, smooth and bold,

With a taste that never grows old.

Let us raise a toast to thee,

A drink that makes us all feel free.

For in every pint, a story’s told,

Of the land, the people, and legends of old.

h

h

HARLEY-DAVIDSON MOTOR COMPANY

VIVAMUS VEHI

May I seek adventure,

Challenge the norm,

Defy expectations,

And create my own

Destiny.

i

IKEA

CREARE MELIOREM VITAM COTIDIANAM PRO MULTIS

Lucky are the frugal,

For they shall find

Affordable prices.

Lucky are the minimalists,

For they will find

Scandinavian design.

Lucky are the hangry,

For they shall be satisified

With Swedish fish.

IN-N-OUT BURGER

QUALEM GUSTARE POTES

Flames on the grill, this burger’s on fire,

In-N-Out’s the name that inspires desire.

With juicy patties dripping, and flavors so bold,

This fast-food masterpiece is worth its weight in gold.

So here’s to In-N-Out, the burger sensation,

A culinary triumph, a true revelation.

In a world of flavors, your reign supreme,

In-N-Out, you fulfill my burger dream.

MTA

SI ALIQUID VIDES, DIC ALIQUID.

Trains rumble below,

Moving us through the city.

MTA, lifeline.

MORTON SALT

QUANDO PLEURIT, FUNDIT

A pinch or a sprinkle,

But never too much,

Morton Salt:

Seasoning’s magical touch.

From humble kitchens,

To banquet halls,

It brings savory bliss

To feasts great and small.

Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica

SANTA MARIA NOVELLA

Firenze 1221

TRADITIO ET INNOVATIO

Nel cuore di Firenze, un’antica bottega risplende,

Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica, Santa Maria Novella.

I suoi profumi, balsami e acque profonde,

Incantano i sensi, in un’essenza così bella.

Segreti millenari custoditi con cura,

Erbe e fiori, mescolati con sapienza pura.

L’arte farmaceutica tramandata nel tempo,

Un tesoro di tradizione, unico e prezioso.

TACO BELL

VIVAMUS PLUS

May your doors always be open,

Your ingredients be fresh,

Your salsas be spicy,

Your crunchwraps be crispy,

And your drive-through lines move swiftly.

In the name of the taco, the burrito, and the cheesy quesadilla.