Caroline Butterworth Can’t Get You a Birkin, But She Can Make One Out of Play-Doh

The 100 Day Project is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

Caroline Butterworth has always loved the finer things in life, but has never understood the gatekeeping around all that is fabulous. In this project, the artist infuses warm, lighthearted accessibility into opulence by reimagining luxury goods as Play-Doh.

Louis Vuitton trunks? Herend porcelain? Vintage Cartier? A Birkin, perhaps? Caroline wants it all, and she wants it in Play-Doh.

Follow along on Instagram @playdohopulence. For collaboration or promotion, contact Caroline at carogsims@gmail.com.