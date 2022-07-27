Gio Karolidis Designs Jeans for Everyday Items Like Bananas, Ice Cream, & Chips

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

100 X Denim

Everyday fabric worn by everyday items for 100 days.

No matter when, where, how, or by what they are worn, jeans can fit nearly every mood, occasion, or expression. For almost 150 years, denim has evolved with culture as a symbol of individualism. Jeans have been an essential staple in everyone’s wardrobe and style. In “100 X Denim,” Gio Karolidis portrays denim through a different lens by redesigning it for the various items that create the fabric of our daily DNA.

Follow the project on Instagram at @100xdenim.