How is Branding Like Fly Fishing?

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

In “Branded Hooks,” Andrew Krantz bridges the gap between fly fishing and branding by examining a fishing story, lesson, or memory and distilling it into a valuable branding insight. By uncovering the similarities between the two unrelated realms, Andrew seeks to demonstrate that lessons can be unearthed from unexpected sources.