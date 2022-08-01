Jaehyun Kim Reimagines His Everyday Life in New York City as a Manga

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

Something big is happening in NYC…

What if my everyday life becomes full of villains? This could include Citi Bikes, subway, headsets, coffee shops, etc.

Jaehyun’s 100 days project has a sequential story of two agents fighting against changeable parasites in order to protect our everyday lives in Manga style. Their ways of fighting seem to be kind of off the wall… but anyway, who cares? Just like everyone doesn’t take everything seriously, the villains could be a piece of cake. We are living our lives with some challenges, help and praise. Even though something doesn’t work well in the start, all’s well that ends well.

Jaehyun Kim had wanted to be a cartoonist for a long time, but he decided to be a cartoon character for his life. Manga and Anime have been his creative motivations. Also, as a history lover, he thinks insights follow deep contemplation on every case.

Follow Jaehyun’s project on Instagram @100daysofDPA. For collaboration or promotion, please contact him at kq1945@gmail.com.