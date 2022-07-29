Paola Rodríguez Borrés Examines the Cause and Effect of Recent Trends

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

PB&Trends

Decodification trends by behavior analysis for its impact to society and businesses.

Trends are not superficial indicators of a moment in time— trends are the fundamental measurement of the direction a product or a person might take. The indicators of such are difficult to decipher, and the practice of following trends is commonly understood as an abstract study. However, intentionally observing human behavior is an art, and unbiased listening to unintentional cues leads to deciphering its correlation.

Paola Beatriz Rodríguez Borrés bridges the abstract with the conceptual by sharing uncomplicated behavior analysis and examples that reify how said behaviors come to life in current products and services.

