Robin Scheines Searches for Meaning in the Wild World of Online Reviews

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

Have you ever been online shopping and thought to read reviews before buying? Half an hour later, you find yourself dazed after getting lost in the entertaining, highly specific opinions of strangers. Review spaces have evolved to become important informational sources for our growing e-commerce culture, as well as passionate creative outlets for some. They are forums for discussing the mundane and creating shared opinions with people across the world. There is much to learn about ourselves through public feedback.

MPS Masters in Branding student Robin Scheines contributes to these forums with the project “A Little Feedback.” She posts an original daily review to comment on the deeper emotional roles of the places, products, and services that make up our lives.

Follow along on Instagram @alittlefeedback as Robin scatters musings about everything from Juice Press, to the Brooklyn Bridge, to money.

@juicepress on Yelp

Review: Spring has SPRUNG today. I want to eat up a whole green and mossy planet and use its energy to grow new limbs, new hair, and new skin after this long winter.

But…I am a very busy woman. I don’t have time to chop and clean and peel the world. I’ll need to take it to go.

Answering important questions about The Brooklyn Bridge on Google

Reviewer Aidaa asks, “What is the materials?????????????????”

A Little Feedback Responds: Great question Aidaa! It’s made of granite. Did you know that 27 people died building this landmark? They created something that gathers and pulls, a destination of an in-between— which lets us hover where we don’t quite feel comfortable.

Bagel Pub on 7th Avenue

Bagel Pubs can be intense! Be prepared. Review on Yelp.

Review: Look…everyone is counting on you. We all need you to know your order and be ready to say it loudly and clearly at the counter when it’s your turn. We’re all in this together, ok? I know it’s loud and overwhelming and the towers of mysterious pink cream cheeses are slightly concerning – but you can do it! We’re all rooting for you, baby!

Review on Walgreens.com

Go follow @ppgnyact— they are posting helpful news about how we can take action.

Review: Congratulations, condoms! I hear you might be getting promoted! Guess we’ll just have to get by on hope and a prayer and…your integrity?

@warbyparker on Consumer Affairs

Review: Most of us put a lot of effort into not becoming our mothers, and I’m no exception.

Then…I got these glasses.

Now, I see her image when I catch myself in the mirror. It’s a surprising power , though…being closer to that kind of wisdom.

Reviewing the Chase Bank ATM on 23rd Street

Makes you healthy and makes you sick.

Review: Give it away. Borrow it. Obsess about it. Save it for a new life in Bora Bora. Talk about it or avoid talking about it. Squirrel it away in a little box under your bed. Spread it out on top of the bed and roll around in it. Transform it into useless shoes. Exhaust yourself for it, and then inject it into the fine lines around your eyes. Keep it for your children. Take it for granted.

Reviewing dreams of away and quiet on Trip Advisor

Review: As a pre-teen in an overcast Pittsburgh, I had to take a “computer class.” During a Google searching exercise one day, I stumbled upon images of an island in French Polynesia, Bora Bora. From the fluorescent classroom, I stared at grainy pictures of these perfect round thatched roofs on thin stilts in a clear, turquoise ocean. Ladders that led from the bedrooms straight into the water. I printed the pictures and showed them to my best friend Eli later that day. We opened our first bank accounts that week to start saving to move there permanently together— the first of so many Bora Boras.

Reviewing the Lasko box fan on @homedepot

Command the air around you.

Review: No one can tell you how to live. Create your own weather. Put your environment on the speed you prefer.

Travel series

Reviewing Fiji waters gleaming in the Hudson News at the airport on Influenster. Beware!!

Review: Beware this product! It gleams from the refrigerator in Hudson News. You may be tempted by the flowers – the fantasy – the aspirational clearness of it all. BUT the water in the refillable bottle you brought from the back of your cabinet is even more delicious. Truly clear – free of impurities or guilt.

Answering questions on Google Reviews about the NYSE