Rosemarie Albanese Looks for the Humanity in New York City Trash

The 100 Day Project is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

A single person throws out approximately 1,642 lbs of trash every year. That’s 1,642 lbs of impact— relics of memory— discarded.

As a Brooklyn native, Rosemarie Albanese has gotten used to seeing her immediate surroundings decorated with trash: the littering of used bottles, cans, tissue paper, and sometimes furniture. She began to recognize trash as an aspect of the world that would never leave her— a partner, if you will.

There is a dichotomy between one’s perception of sought-after objects and discarded objects. Rosemarie uses hand-drawn doodles and poems to explore this tension.

Join Rosemarie as she commemorates the trash of New York City.

Follow her project in full at @100daysoftrashpoems.

Gratitude comes in

street food boxes,

ravaged by hungry

stomachs

wishing you a good day.

Blessed be.

I will always reach

for you.

Captured in this

suspended bliss

is my

resting place.

A 2-D abyss.

Dropped before I was

able to protect,

a bird left it’s

wing, a feather

for my nest.

Childhood in a

wrapper.

Memory discarded.

Oh, why doth thou

escape me?

Hunger at the

helm of mind.

Scarfing down the

crunch as grease

oils the way—

I’m lovin’ it.

My solace can be

found in the

tiniest syringe.

The whole is greater

than the sum of my

parts.

The bubbles I feel

when with your

mouth

are many.

When I breathe—

the bubbles

leave me.

Some Brooklyn

stories are

written over

dinner talks,

oily mouths—

over slices of

many.

Concrete—

the smell of

heat on ground

(for to smell, see, hear, be.)

This, sweet friend,

made its way into

a stomach and

is now

perspirated.

Slippery slippery

slope.

Is there hope

around the corner—

maybe.