Steven Mayer Turns Urban Plant Life into Experimental Bouquets

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

In Posy Practice, Steven Mayer explores material limits with 100 experimental flower arrangements cultivated from plants and non-organic objects he finds in the waterside neighborhoods of New York. This creative exercise involves various restraints, such as reactive and time-sensitive materials, as well as environmental and cultural availability. As spring becomes summer, new materials appear, blooms become fruit, and some plants fade until the next cycle. This project is simultaneously a collaboration with a specific ecosystem and a neighborhood economy.

Steven is a multidisciplinary artist and brand builder based in Brooklyn, NY. His professional practice follows his interest in the sublime through various mediums and an approach that is equal parts wonder and rigor. In his most recent work, he created cohesive visual identities and branded content for local campaigns and political initiatives.

To view more of his work, follow @posypractice on Instagram, or visit stevenmayer.net.

chicory, wild morning glory

Japanese honeysuckle, bagworm cocoon

bleeding-hearts, dandelion

climbing bittersweet, vetch

stargazer lily, red oak

mountain laurel, spiderwort

rockweed, kwanzan cherry

red clover, multiflora rose

common blue violet, Japanese knotweed