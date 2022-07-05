Taylor Yoon Examines the Secret Histories of the Color Yellow

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

It all started with the question, “What’s your favorite color?” Little Taylor wanted to stand out, so instead of answering with pink or blue like her friends, she chose the color yellow. 20 years later, the color yellow takes Taylor back to her childhood, the reasons she tried to be unique, and the journey to achieve her American dream. After her arrival in America, she heard about stereotypes and started to distance herself from the color yellow. While attending an American high school, she discovered the stigma of being an Asian person whose skin is considered yellow, and heard insulting terms like “banana” and “twinkie.” Throughout her 100 Days project, Taylor has chosen to dive into the anthropology behind the color yellow and explore the diverse meanings of this eye-opening color.

