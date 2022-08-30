Add a Charming Edge to Your Design with the Robust ZEZE Typeface

Bold, exaggerated typefaces are a simple way to add a dimensional aspect to designs. When these overstated fonts are blended with a splash of unexpected details, it makes room for a bold, charming disposition.

Malaysian designer Noel Hoe‘s typeface ZEZE uses bold, thick lettering, quirky accents, intriguing counters, and thin, horizontal strokes to evoke an effortless sense of happiness. This expressive font has a dreamy sense of ease that makes it ideal for poster designs or logos in need of understated allure. It’s bold yet playful; a perfect way to add a humanistic approach to any creation.

ZEZE is an experimental typeface designed by Noel Hoe. The typeface is a mixture of all existing font families, hence featuring a peculiar look in terms of the letterform shaping and spacing of the typeface. ZEZE includes 26 letters of the Latin alphabet, 10 numbers, 31 symbols & punctuations.