Ilyas Typeface by Thunder Studio consists of solid decorative elements that set this font apart from the rest. Art nouveau influences and calligraphic components add a sense of fluid timelessness to this languid serif font. Swirling ligatures and thin horizontal lines add a romantic, graceful ambiance, while sturdy geometric design keeps it stylistically structural. This typeface would be best used for headlines, social graphics, and poster designs.

Project Credits

Thunder Studio