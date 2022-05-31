Type Tuesday: Peridot Infuses Welcome Wit Into Sans-Serif Fonts

When most people think of sans-serif typefaces, they probably think of Helvetica, whose purposefully simple design is often criticized for lacking character. Peridot by Pria Ravichandran, Kostas Bartsokas, and Foundry5 subtly subverts expectations by highlighting quirky details that add a sense of dynamism to otherwise straightforward designs. The curvature of the letters also highlights a slight calligraphic influence that adds a lighthearted, unassuming, retro aesthetic to the text.

The typeface’s ten weights create space to make designs that feel seamlessly consistent, but not excessively monotonous. Peridot would look great in headlines, poster designs, web designs, and logo designs.

Introducing Peridot – a multifaceted sans serif type system designed by Pria Ravichandran and Kostas Bartsokas released by Foundry5. Peridot comes in 10 weights: Thin, ExtraLight, Light, Regular, Medium, SemiBold, Bold, ExtraBold, Black, and Heavy.

It is loaded with personality; try the different stylistic variants: Default, Grotesque, and Full Geometric to change the typographic tone depending on your mood. The combination of 2 styles: Regular and Italic, and 6 widths: Compressed, Condensed, Narrow, Normal, Wide, & Extended makes Peridot an exciting typographic palette for the discerning designer. If you want to communicate in multiple languages, here is a gem. Peridot currently supports three scripts – Ελληνικά, Latin, and Кириллица – and numerous more to come.

Art Direction & Design

Georgia Harizani

Photography

Stefanos Tsakiris

The Future Format – Gheda Gozlan

Find the specimen