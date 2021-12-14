Type Tuesday: Stencil-Inspired Waldo

Who doesn’t love a stencil-inspired font? The uncanny balance between grit and humor that this style typeface adds to a design is quite unique. Waldo, a typeface designed by Donna Wearmouth and Jonathan Hill, is filled with dynamism and style. Waldo will add a splash of remark to any design, slightly different from your typical stencil font and utterly different from your average sans-serif typeface.

When you download Waldo, you’ll receive over 400 characters with four different styles, including Black, Stencil, Outline, and Shadow. Additionally, you’ll get alternate lowercase “f” and “r” as well as language support for Western, South, and Central Europe.

Project Credits

Donna Wearmouth

Jonathan Hill