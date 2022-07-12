Type Tuesday: The Eros Typeface Will Add Extra Romance to Your Design

Certain typefaces have a regal air about them, and Violaine & Jeremy‘s Eros fits this bill. The font was inspired by the German typographer Otto Eckmann, whose eponymous typeface was influenced by Japanese calligraphy and medieval font design. Despite its old fashioned reference points, the font’s details have a modern, sleek aesthetic.

Violaine & Jeremy were also inspired by Greek mythology’s approach to love and sexuality. You can see these bits of inspiration throughout the typeface by the fluid, interlacing nature of certain letters. While the font has a refined sense of romanticism, it feels as practical as it does passionate, making it a perfect choice for editorial details, invitations, and logo designs.

Project Credits

Violaine & Jeremy