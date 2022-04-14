Angiola Provides a Modern Serif Typeface That’s Both Legible and Elegant

Emyself Design‘s Angiola is an elegant serif display font with a simultaneously chunky and sleek style. Its unique swash set strengthens its classic vintage look while elevating its creative potential. Even with its charming, maximal flourishes, this versatile typeface manages to remain entirely legible. Angiola is an exemplary font for creating headlines, invitations, or any general designs in search of personality that doesn’t skimp on accessibility.

This font is perfect for your creative projects such as Logotype, printed quotes, invitations, cards, product packaging, headers, Letterhead, Apparel , Web design, Magazine, Book, etc.

