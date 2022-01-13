Brandon Nickerson’s Tall and Narrow Branch Typeface

BN Branch is a display typeface designed by Brandon Nickerson, a graphic designer based in New York City. Remarkably, he’s worked in-house for brands like Harry’s and DagneDover and freelanced for Cat Person and Nickelodeon.

When he’s not busy working with other brands, Brandon creates gorgeously intricate fonts, including BN Branch, a tall & narrow display typeface loaded with character. Ideal for poster designs or logos, this typeface can work in a myriad of ways, allowing the designer to have fun and create endless designs, all with one simple yet striking font.

Oh, and by the way, the typeface is free right now, so get your download on.

Introducing BN Branch

A tall & narrow display typeface with a lot of personality and alternate glyphs!

Download BN Branch now and go get creative! Check the display images for a list of included glyphs.

All fonts purchased on bnicks.com may be used commercially or personally, on your website or app, and on up to 3 personal computers. Do not redistribute or re-sell the typefaces in anyway (this goes double for you free font websites). If you are using the typeface for a client project, simply have them purchase the typeface as well.

Project Credits

Brandon Nickerson