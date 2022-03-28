Fester is a Polished, Loopy Typeface Perfect for Tech Projects

It’s fascinating to see how typography reflects the interests of society. For example, in work from the ’60s, you’ll find fonts inspired by the rampant use of psychedelics. Whereas, in the ’90s, you’ll more likely encounter grunge-inspired typefaces. As our culture continues its fascination with technology and outer space, it’s no shock to find an increase in techno-galactic typefaces.

Fester is a loopy typeface that uses sleek lines and sharp edges to build a futuristic, tech-inspired feel. This low-contrast, sans-serif font by Fontfabric Type Foundry is ideal for oversized typography, editorial headlines, and interfaces.

Project Credits

Fontfabric Type Foundry