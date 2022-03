As maximalist design continues to rise, it only makes sense for fun, exaggerated typography to follow suit. Bubbly, youthful fonts are an easy way to add a hint of pizzaz and personality to any design.

Kimaus is a reverse contrast display font inspired by traditional cartoon styles. These poppy dotted letters are perfect for creating a playful, nostalgic atmosphere. Kimaus is lively, spontaneous, and effortlessly legible.

