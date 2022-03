Kosovo-based independent studio Kulturë Type wanted to make a versatile typeface that took everyday life a little less seriously. The result, Gin & Jüs, appears to be just another chunky, sans-serif font at first glance. Yet upon further inspection, it’s evident that it takes those bold characteristics one step further. Gin & Jüs is quirky and playful, with peculiarities as subtle as a slightly crooked beard on the capital G.

