Molen Typeface Features Unique Shapes and the Funkiest of Details

Designed by Nurrontype, Molen is a unique typeface packed with a unique essence. Ideal for headlines or impactful designs, there’s no denying that this typeface was designed to make bold designs. Between the exciting linework to the funky curves, each of the letters that make up this typeface has enough interest to stand on their own. So much so that I’d love to see Molen used to create distinguished monograms.

Molen is a free single weight version of Molenilo, a dynamic reverse contrast display font designed by Nurrontype. Its unique brutalist style makes it great for creating bold headlines, branding & promotional materials.

The complete package has three family options; low, medium and high with multi-language support.

