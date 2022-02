Rohkea is a display and modular typeface with a playful vibe designed by Shriftovik Foundry. In each letter, if you look closely, the four-degree angle of the oval shape in each letter is preserved in all the letters, creating a sense of novelty while simultaneously feeling succinct. Additionally, the thickness of the horizontal strokes in each letter is proportional to the minimum thickness of the letter creating balance and harmony.

Project Credits

Shriftovik Foundry

Sasha Kurilenko