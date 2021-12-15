The 2022 PRINT Typography Report

Getting that perfect blend of California’s dreamy sunshine and unmatched street style came from blending each studio’s nostalgia trips. Fast Company reported that Fairy was “inspired by classic art deco, hand-painted signage, and Mexican restaurant scripts.” While, according to their Instagram feed, the “House kids devoured everything birthed from LA while growing up on the east coast. From hot rods to Hollywood, modernism to music, Los Angeles has embodied everything that inspired us to start our design studio. Still, we all knew that Ken’s raw marker sketch captured that scriptural spirit we love about an Alva deck, a Kings snapback, and the Musso & Frank’s neon sign.”

Megan Bowker shares the same perspective. Despite growing up in one of America’s most desolate places, she found inspiration in the mundane. “I grew up in Alaska, which is so removed from visual culture,” she says. “There are just strip malls, so people make fun of me because I like the boring-est shit.

I love Times New Roman. It’s something you see every single day, but it’s timeless and well crafted. Megan Bowker

She can even remember when she became aware of the designed world. “I was at Walmart when I was seven years old, and I asked my Mom who made the toothpaste packaging. I recognized that it was someone’s job.”

And that’s still what she finds most rewarding about design now. “I think the point of anything we make is to connect to someone. I am so inspired by making really accessible packaging for Target because we are creating artifacts that live in people’s homes. And things that live in people’s homes, people have memories of, and it makes up their lives. You make their life more delightful.”

It’s with this spirit she created the design of Target’s More Than Magic line, an inclusive brand for tweens that, according to the COLLINS’ case study, “says yes to magic, self-expression, and a sequence or two.”

“I was designing for my young self,” Bowker says of her wistful longing. “We were inspired by our own nostalgia and thinking about Lisa Frank and the things that appealed to us. In thinking about the voice for this brand, I saw the assortment of products, and it was like unicorns and tutus.”

The initial girliness of the brand was a challenge at first. But Bowker shared that Brian Collins encouraged her and the team to lean into it and not hide it. The final wordmark, which is as charming as meeting a tween with all the dreams in the world, gets supported by an all-embracing color palette. The magic of the illustrated wordmark is that the word “girly” now can have infinite meaning.

“Someone actually unpacked in on Fonts in Use, and they figured it out! We blended two fonts to get the right characters we wanted,” she admits about the tye. The team used a modified version of Dave Rowland’s Quinella, sometimes with caps from Duckie (also his). The secondary packaging typeface is Armin Brenner’s Voltaire.

“You will always have a love for the things that you did when you were young, and now we are the ones informing visual culture,” she says.

Choosing type is an expression of your identity. You can’t pinpoint why you’re drawn to it, but it’s based on who you are, your experiences, the association that you had through time. Megan Bowker

Even for Durham, some typography selections come with personal nostalgia and history. Take their branding for Cigar Club.

“I wanted it to look like something that could be in the Playboy Club back in the 70s,” says Austin Dunbar. Like if it was a matchbook on the table. From the A to the R, there was an oval drawn there to knock off the serifs, so you had this nice rounded nature that rounded you up to the C. To me, good is in the details.” So even for a type purist like Dunbar, who promises that his tombstone will say “Austin let the type do the talking,” typography is not unfettered from the associations a designer holds within memory and the nostalgia trips booked daily.







Nostalgic Specimens: More than Magic, Cigar Club, Los Angeles by Studio Number One and House Industries, Good Girl, BN Modern Ombra, House Industries Fonts

Brands are increasingly moving towards gender neutrality and inclusiveness.

And even for studios who work in categories traditionally marked as masculine or feminine, there is an awareness of striking balance and equity in type design based on the times we live in. “Durham has a male-forward brand aesthetic to it, but a majority of our clients are female,” says studio founder Dunbar. “So even for some of our ‘man brand’ clients, there is a female CEO or marketing vice president.”

“Even if a brand is strong and bold, there has to be a finesse to it,” he adds.

So what do you do when a brand is literally communicating inclusivity? Emily Oberman’s team at Pentagram faced this challenge when they did the brand identity, strategy, messaging, and digital design for serif, a new space connecting LGBTQIA+ communities through curated experiences and good ol’ real-time conversations.

“The LGBTQIA+ community is so varied that we wanted something that was all about convergence, that was a place where everyone could feel comfortable being who they are and understanding they were welcomed and where people could also make connections,” explains Oberman. “It’s all about bringing the community together.”

“We wanted an identity that was for any identity. So we love the idea of it being this beautiful, fluid piece of typography that is elegant in and of itself but can fluidly change and morph and be whatever it needed to be. But it also has a little bit of uniqueness and weirdness in it. Because we are all unique and weird in our own way.”

Designers are adding softer, rounder, or more calligraphic edges to grotesques not just to add finesse or visual balance, but because, as a culture, we are working to become more inclusive, though not perfectly so. Typography is just catching up with the notion of gender inclusivity. But will it ever lead?

“My whole life, I’ve been a bold sans serif person, but I don’t think that means I choose masculine over feminine type,” Oberman says of her own experience of choosing gender-agnostic type.

I have always balked at the idea that, because I lean towards a more strong or heavy kind of typography, that I’m choosing masculine typefaces. I choose expressive typefaces. Emily Oberman

Bold, condensed fonts aren’t masculine anymore. Scripts and ornamental flourishes aren’t inherently feminine. Should there be more they or them for typefaces? Absolutely.

Gender-Agnostic Specimens: FOLX, serif

Would you believe that the wordmark of one of the most timeless brand-of-the-ages resulted from an experiment writing the company’s name in Spencerian Script (the more beautiful cousin to Copperplate)? In 1886, two founders leaned heavily on what was the standard American cursive, something that could be done quickly and legibly.





The brand? Coca-Cola, a name suggested by Frank M Robinson, as he felt “the two Cs would look well in advertising.” A similar version of Frank’s first vision remains today.

Today, designers strive to create more connection through type, and it doesn’t get more personal than an individual’s penmanship. “I feel like at this moment in time, when we are locked so much in these little boxes, when we interact with each other so much in these screens, when I’m not talking to you in real life, there’s no physical reality and expression. And expressiveness is so important,” says Oberman.

If we as designers can express ourselves in typographic ways that feel alive, that is so important. Emily Oberman

Take Bud Light’s recent NFL collaboration, something the company has been doing for years to connect with NFL fans that decidedly love beer as much as Homer Simpson. For this year’s campaign, Durham “let the type do the talking.”

“The concept was inspired by the fans and the fans’ signs, and the fans could always say whatever the hell they wanted to say,” Austin Dunbar says. “It was always hand-drawn, and it was always crazy looking for the most part.”

The Durham team achieved the sonic experience of being at a game. “You can’t hear yourself think,” he adds. “And that’s the bit. If we want to capitalize on fans going back to the stadium, you damn well know they are going to be a hell of a lot louder than they were in 2019 just because they are pumped to be back.”

“You can’t hide behind type,” he continues.

We wanted it to be expressive, inspired by fans in the stadium and their handwritten expressions of hoo-ra or fuck you, and we sold this bill of goods as ‘type is texture’ and as the fabric of the campaign. Austin Dunbar

The campaign is mostly simple—team colors, logos, and, of course, Bud Light. But you couldn’t hide behind the players or a render.

“We also were drawn repeatedly over the pandemic to handwriting,” Oberman says about the enthusiasm for this handwritten movement. “2020 marked SNL’s 46th season, and for the first time in the show’s run, imperfect handwriting in vibrant, punk rock colors introduced the cast in the opening title sequence.







“We wanted to make stuff with our hands as opposed to setting type,” she adds. “That was a way to make connections with people, to sort of say, like the Whos (from Dr. Seuss’s Horton Hears a Who) when they’re stuck in that little thing that Horton’s carrying around, ‘we’re here! we’re here!’ It’s just to feel like we’re not alone in our apartments or stuck in our houses or invisible behind masks.”

Creating a type with script is no longer a mechanical feat. How many PDFs or Docusigns did you sign these past few years with the same computerization of your name? Designers now have the technology to create type with all of the inconsistencies and imperfections of handwriting.





For the Rebecca Atwood Rebrand, Order went through a process of replicating her handwriting with specific brush tools that worked within the brand’s system on an iPad, developing a personal touch that has always been integral to the brand.

Handwritten typefaces today have soul, and the written letterform has the unmatched ability to be the unique snowflake that is the mark of every human.

Specimens: Return of Fomo (Zuzanna Rogatty), Bud Light fan sans/ Bud Light fan sans light, Rebecca Atwood, SNL

We’re undoubtedly at the doorstep of this new Fluid Era of design. Will type knock politely or kick down the door?

Typography in the foreseeable future will be our visual salve in precarious times. When faced with a viral pandemic that refuses to have a last stand, rising protests as century-long fights for racial equality and reproductive rights continue, not to mention a return to our regularly scheduled school shootings, we can’t help but define ourselves and communicate through letterforms with more beauty and humanity.

Some artistic typefaces will die on the 2022 vine, and some will blow away like dandelion fuzz. And for the flowering neo-categories of expressive type emerging? A Superbloom awaits. The sea changes reflecting our messy times, current technology, and desire for connection will methodically sow a phenomenon.

It’s possible that in 10 years, the expressive type glacier we find ourselves on will slowly thaw, and the meltwater will nourish a new direction that will swing towards more rational, universal, and clear letterforms. Perhaps the next generation of designers—and even some of you—will want to quiet the post-pandemic raucous that is beginning to swell.

Right now, it’s a cold world out there, one full of restrictions, mandates, mutations, and isolation, with designers and typographers begging to—as once elocuted by Freddie Mercury—break free.

While our own personal freedom continues to be confined, type—whether it’s moving, emotional, artistic, organic, rebellious, nostalgic, fluid, or personal—is one way to show there’s a real somebody behind the type. After all, as the Who’s taught us:

“A person’s a person, no matter how small.”

To all you typographers and designers out there living on a speck of dust, throw another log on the fire. You’ve got a whole year before we do this again. Your assignment? To reveal the unseen lying dormant in your mind. It doesn’t have to be cool—just make it meaningful. And always celebrate the ceremony of typography. Superblooms defy the harshest deserts. And the loneliest ones.

Meg Farmer is a whip-smart culture vulture who writes honest heartfelt criticism framed by the pulse of the day, thorough research, and design history. Based in Los Angeles, she is a graduate of the renowned Design Criticism MFA program at the School of Visual Arts, where she received the first Steven Heller Design Research Award for her investigation into how the universal symbol for poison once failed. Meg has over a decade of experience working in art production firms, architecture firms, and design firms, including Pentagram, Collins, Huge, and Snask in Stockholm, Sweden. Her fervor for design and the way everyday people use it inspires her to bring design literacy to all. She was a Professor at the University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program, teaching both graduates and undergraduates in several design history, criticism, and thesis courses. After a long day of writing, she loves hiking with her dog Gidget, learning how to surf, and touring Los Angeles’ art and design scenes.