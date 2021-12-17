Tunco’s New Identity Is a Delicious Sensory Experience

Not only is food about satisfying just your taste buds, but it can also be a fully encapsulating sensory experience. Designers Andreas Bjørkeng Sogn and Bendik Høibraaten tapped into the sensory experience that the dishes of the restaurant Tunco create for its customers to create a brand identity that’s both playful and original. The illustrations are based on the ingredients and flavors of the dishes, and the colors were hand-selected, inspired by Asian cuisine. Tunco now has an utterly captivating visual system, perfectly reflective of the food served.

Since 2015, Tunco has served delicious Asian-inspired noodle dishes to the people of Oslo. For the entrepreneurs behind Tunco, it has always been an important premise that the food should be sustainable, made from good ingredients and with integrity. Tunco has fine cuisine quality, but at street food prices.

The restaurant has built up a conscious and committed fan base, but over the years they’ve faced brand challenges as they’re looking to expand. They had an identity that was too anonymous and neither played along with their food nor captured people’s interest beyond their niche target group.

The reimagined identity plays on the link between food and sensory impressions. It works as a translation of how a meal, or new taste can create transcendent experiences and take you on a journey. The characteristic illustrations are interpretations of ingredients and flavor combinations. The color palette and photo style were developed as a nod to Asian cuisine, without tying itself to any singular origin.

Project Credits

Andreas Bjørkeng Sogn

Bendik Høibraaten