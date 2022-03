TX-A is a typeface inspired by Hiragana characters, the symbols used to represent the 46 primary sounds used in Japanese. The font’s alluring, grid-like system is a perfect accompaniment to structurally motivated designs. Swedish designer Tommy Øberg created this blunt, sleek typeface.

A monospaced display font inspired by Japanese letters — featuring a combination of sharp edges and satisfying smooth curves. Available in a bold and regular cut.

Project Credits

Design: Tommy Øberg, TØ—Labs™