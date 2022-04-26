Type Tuesday: ED Piedmont Seamlessly Blends ’50s Nostalgia with Modern Taste

Add charisma and elegance to the simplest design for free with ED Piedmont, a bold script font that’s plump, loopy, and adorably charming. This classic typeface by Indonesia’s Emyself Design combines visual elements from the ’50s with modern techniques to create a look that’s both forward-thinking and irresistibly nostalgic. It announces its personality with vivacious, curvy letters that don’t skimp on legibility.

The punchy, yet chunky typeface has a sturdy feel that’s ideal for headlines, invitations, or marketing collateral. We could see ED Piedmont as a compelling design foundation for a milk-based product, an athleisure brand, or even a brewery’s logo.

ED Piedmont is an elegant and classic bold script font. This font is equipped with uppercase, lowercase, number, symbol, ligature and multi-language support. Piedmont is perfect for your work such as logo design, branding, cards, etc.

Project Credits

Emyself Design