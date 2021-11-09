Type Tuesday: Meet Godina, a Modular Typeface With Endless Curved Forms

Inspired by the idea that primary forms can make up an entire alphabet, Godina is a typeface designed by Alberto Molina that deconstructs and constructs shapes in captivating ways. With geometric undertones, this typeface is modular, playful, and downright unusual. While the legibility is on the more difficult side, it’s the uniqueness that makes this typeface stand out. Perfect for logos, editorial design, or posters, use this font if you want to make an impression.

Godina was born out of an interest in learning and deepening the basic forms and how they are combined to compose a typographic system. The font combines the style of a straight, modular typeface with sinuous, curved forms, making it fun and playful.

Beyond the hardness of its straight shapes, it hides a font that can be used both for editorial and digital work and in spaces. It is perfect for use as a display typeface. The name is a tribute to Doña Godina who, at the beginning of the 12th century in Aragon (Spain), donated an orchard to some monks so that they could set up a hospital. The village built around it was named after in honor of the wealthy owner.

Project Credits

Alberto Molina