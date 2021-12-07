Type Tuesday: Sherman Display Typeface

Described as being “soft yet assertive,” Sherman is a typeface you can rely on. Whether you’re looking for a typeface to inspire or authorize, this one will fit the bill. Named after the world’s most giant known living tree, this typeface will surely garner the attention it deserves. Designed by Ellen Luff, we appreciate the stark attention to detail as seen through the slightly curved edges and soft ink traps.

Sherman is soft yet assertive, a gentle giant in the world of Typefaces.

Drawn to give headlines a confident and imposing base – while still feeling warm and friendly.

Sherman gets its name from General Sherman, the worlds largest known living tree, located in Sequoia National Park.

Any questions or custom license queries please don’t hesitate to get in touch,ellen@ellenlufftype.com

Sherman Typeface is now available to license:

Project Credits

Ellen Luff