Munchies Throws It Back To the 80s With a Box Of Nostalgic Goodies

With the 80s came an influx of pop culture phenomena, fictional movies, comics, stickers, and packaging that packed a punch. To honor the vibrancy of the decade, MUNCHIES is a box with snacks, toys, and treats that are a blast from the past, creating a nice juxtaposition to the screens and “blanding” of modern times.

Chochoi Creative is the audacious brand behind the time-traveling box, and we appreciate all the bright colors, drop shadows, and cheeky illustrations.

Project Credits

Chochoi Creative