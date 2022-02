It’s crazy to think about how much power letters have. But, certainly, at the end of the day, they’re just a series of lines and squiggles that we, as humans, have given sounds and meaning to. Designed by Harry Wright, Other is a typeface that captures the innate creativity of letters. The circular rhythm makes for a rich cadence between the words. If you’ve been looking for a typeface that takes your designs a step further, your search stops here.

Project Credits

Harry Wright