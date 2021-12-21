The 30 Best Album Covers of 2021

To say that 2021 was a banner year for music is an understatement. From a murderer’s row of excellent jazz releases and guitar soli explorations to polished R&B and the psychedelic, it was further proof that your pal who says there’s no good new music is full of shit. Hell, we even got a ten-minute Taylor Swift song, and I’m not going to say anything negative about that because I don’t need that kind of heat in this lifetime.
But that’s not our beat. Go here if you want that, because you’re bound to discover something new.
What I can tell you, however, is that not only was it a great year for music, but also some pretty nifty album covers.
Now, the way most people interact with record covers or album art is through their phones. You’ve got streaming and a tiny little square, and for most folks, that’s OK by them; not to sound like the guy yelling at you to get off his lawn, but that’s a shame.
Look, If you need to keep your listening space minimal and austere, I get it, and how you consume your media is your prerogative—I certainly don’t want to be the kind of person telling someone that they’re doing it all wrong. Also, I imagine that you don’t have the same problems with clutter or crammed IKEA Kallax shelves that I do, and let’s not even get into vinyl delays or their environmental impact. But there’s something to be said for holding a record cover in your hands and poring over the liner notes, studying the front for hidden meanings and details, or comparing Steely Dan session players. Pulling something up on Spotify or Tidal or Apple Music and hitting play will never be the same as holding the real McCoy in your hands.
What can I say; I’m a romantic and a hoarder. Also, get off my lawn?
Anywho, feast your eyes on PRINT’s Top 30 Album Covers for 2021.
(And don’t just stream your music. Buy CDs, tapes, and records, and support musicians by purchasing their albums at places like Bandcamp. Rant over.)
Hayden Pedigo – Letting Go
Cover by: Jonathan Phillips
Makaya McCraven – Deciphering the Message
Cover by: Todd Gallopo and Tory Davis
Madlib – Sound Ancestors
Art Direction: Errol F. Richardson
Photo of Chladini plate: Richard Foster
Body/Dilloway/Head – Body/Dilloway/Head
Artwork: Bill Nace
Jerry David DeCicca – The Unlikely Optimist and His Domestic Adventures
Artwork: Jeb Loy Nichols
Arca – KICK ii / KicK iii / kick iiii / kiCK iiiii
Artwork: Arca and Frederik Heyman
Claire Rousay – A Softer Focus
Artwork: Dani Toral
Ryley Walker and Kikagaku Moyo- Deep Fried Grandeur
Artwork: Lily McNeil
Chris Crack – Might Delete Later
Cover Photo: Elizabeth De La Piedra
Lil Nas X – Montero
Cover: Charlotte Rutherford
Luke Stewart and Jarvis Earnshaw Quartet – s/t
Cover: Robert Beatty
Sávila – Mayahuel
Gold Dust – s/t
Cover: Darryl Norsen
Nala Sinephro – Space 1.8
Cover: Maziyar Pahlevan
Andy Stott – Never the Right Time
Cover: Kurt Hutton
Claire George – The Land Beyond the Light
Cover: Linda Westin
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Cover: Nwaka Okparaeke
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage
Design: Hingston Studio
VanJess – Homegrown
Cover: Dana Trippe
Floating Points & Pharoah Saunders – Promises
Design: Paul Diddy
Moor Mother: Black Encyclopedia of the Air
Cover Art: Curtis Talwst Santiago
Magdalena Bay – Mercurial World
Cover: Ram Han
Scott Hirsch – Windless Day
Cover: (Darryl Norsen)
Bastian Void – Topia
Cover: Joe Bastardo
Topaz Jones – Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Mama
Cover: Jason Fillmore Sondock
BLK VINTAGE – BLK ODYSSY
Artwork: Nana Frimpong Oduro and Ryan Hamilton:
Xenia Rubinos – Una Rosa
Cover: Camilo Medina
Marisa Anderson & William Tyler- Lost Futures
Cover: Sam Smith
Cedric Noel – Hang Time
Cover Photography and Creative Direction: Kriss Munsya
Bicep – Isles
Cover: Studio Degrau