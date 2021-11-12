The Daily Heller: Bob Gill Made History Making Books and Other things.

I spoke to many friends last week about Bob Gill’s life on the day after he died at 90. Each person began their personal remembrance by citing one of Gill’s many books usually as the first design book that they had acquired. The most frequently mentioned title was “Forget All the Rules You Ever Learned About Graphic Design. Including The Ones In This Book”. Such a great title, I wonder whether it would pass muster in today’s SEO dominated online bookseller’s world. It vividly represented Gill’s irrepressible, rebellious wit. But would it attract clicks?

His other books usually followed a similar format to “Forget All the Rules. . . ” I call it a pedagogical portfolio. Gill effectively taught by example. But when I received news of his death, my response was to pull a different book off the shelf. The excerpts below are from “Bob Gill’s Portfolio.” The deliberately sketchy mess of a cover reveals Gill’s credo to “Forget All The Rules.” That is what I loved about it back in the 1960s and today. The cover design doesn’t just “forget” it totally ignores the niceties of design.

Gill was a rebel to the end. I had not seen him since the Covid lock down, so before writing this remembrance I looked at two (of many) online videos about him. The first, produced for SVA’s “Subway Series” (directed by Nicolas Heller), is a capsule portrait of Gill without any filter; it speaks volumes. The second, a recording of his talk at the Dublin-based Offset conference talk is a better telling of his life’s story (in his own right) than I could write. I urge you to watch both. Now!!

Gill had the reputation of being a difficult hombre. He was incapable of doing work that rubbed him wrong. And since he did so much work he was either able to bypass meddling art directors, or his solutions were always right. Of course, infinite success is impossible, and perhaps that is why his books often show the same examples, but it is never tiring to see great work.

He believed in design as idea.

Gill inspired many and angered some. He was not known for pulling his punches. When he liked something, it was clear by his excitement. When the opposite was true, he did not suppress his feelings no matter how negative.

For an article I did ten years ago on the rise of octogenarian designers I asked Gill, co-founder in 1960 of Fletcher Forbes Gill (the forerunner of Pentagram), designer of films, musical events (“Beatlemania”), commercials and author of nineteen books, including the omnibus, Bob Gill, so far, if turning eighty has special significance. I should have anticipated his answer, from the title of his book, would be “No!” Undeterred, I asked whether he ever imagined he would still be working this long: “I have no memory of ever thinking ahead professionally,” he claims. “I went to Europe on a whim and stayed fifteen years. I returned to New York also on a whim, and I’m still designing, teaching and thinking about books because there’s nothing I’d rather do.” Then he adds with a touch of pride, “and I still encourage my students to think independently, instead of regurgitating what the culture decrees to be ‘trendy.

For the next ten years he continued to work and conceive book ideas. His pioneer spirit kept him going.