The Daily Heller: The Court of Last Resort Is Protest

Yesterday I stated “enough said” with regard to what was immediate repudiation of the decision in favor of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health upholding a Mississippi law that would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy; overturning Roe v. Wade.

That was yesterday, today is today and tomorrow is tomorrow. There is not enough said. Yell loudly and often! Keep those words and images of protest and dissent in the public’s conscience. Protest may not be an immediate solution but it is a voice. So, while we still have it let’s use it — just look how effective the opposition has waged war.

This is the current crop of graphic protests from Adrian Wilson (let’s see yours too).