What Matters to Chris Dixon

Debbie Millman has an ongoing project at PRINT titled “What Matters.” This is an effort to understand the interior life of artists, designers, and creative thinkers. This facet of the project is a request of each invited respondent to answer ten identical questions and submit a nonprofessional photograph.

Chris Dixon is a creative director and graphic designer working and living in New York City. He is currently the Director of Global Brand Design at Herman Miller, and previously was the Creative Director of both Vanity Fair and New York Magazine.

What is the thing you like doing most in the world?

I love doing creative activities with my wife, son, and our dog Moxley. Anything where you are making something.

What is the first memory you have of being creative?

I was an avid comic strip artist from the age of about nine to 14, so this is my first memory of being really engaged with creativity. I had my father build me a drafting table to draw on— pencil, and then ink. I created characters and multi-panel comic strips. I would submit them to various publications in an attempt to be published. I was very passionate about it all.

What is your biggest regret?

My parents both passed away last year, so I think I regret not being able to spend as much time with them in the last few years.

How have you gotten over heartbreak?

Time is the ultimate healer, and remembering from past experiences that things get better.

What makes you cry?

Mostly unexpected moments where my son is very genuine.

How long does the pride and joy of accomplishing something last for you?

Probably not long enough— it’s important to try to remember your accomplishments, and be proud of what you have achieved.

Do you believe in an afterlife, and if so, what does that look like to you?

I believe our energy continues to live on in other shapes and forms.

What do you hate most about yourself?

I don’t really hate anything about myself! It’s a strong word. I try to keep growing and learning from the things I have failed at.

What do you love most about yourself?

I can generally make people laugh and see the humor in things.

What is your absolute favorite meal?

A giant salad with a ton of vegetables, seeds, and nuts, with grilled salmon.