PRINT Masthead

Publishers

Deb Aldrich is a partner at D’NA Company where she works with media outlets in graphic, industrial, product, packaging and fashion design to help them engage with a broad range of design audiences worldwide.

Laura Des Enfants is a partner at D’NA Company working with clients to create, market, and execute services, experiences, and programs for designers.

Editor-at-Large

Steven Heller is co-chair of SVA MFA Design / Designer as Entrepreneur. The author/editor/coauthor of over 200 book on design and culture, his columns have appeared in the NY Times, Wired, The Atlantic and ILOVETYPOGRAPHY.

www.hellerbooks.com

Editorial Director

Debbie Millman is a designer, author, educator at SVA Masters in Branding and the host of Design Matters, one of the first and longest running podcasts in the world. She is the author of seven books on design and branding.

www.debbiemillman.com

Creative Directors

Jessica Deseo

Andrew Gibbs

Managing Editor

Sarah Fonder is a writer and editor with a passion for arts criticism, media literacy, and human interest stories. You can find her work in a wide range of publications including Core77, Design Observer, The Decider, and BUST.

Contributing Writers and Podcasters

Elissa Altman is the James Beard Award-winning author of three memoirs, most recently, Motherland. A founding member of The Environmental Storytelling Studio at Brown University, her work appears in publications ranging from Orion and O: The Oprah Magazine to The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, where her column, Feeding My Mother, ran for a year.

ElissaAltman.com

Sam Aquillano is a writer, entrepreneur, and business designer. He founded Design Museum Everywhere — an accessible, nomadic design museum for everyone — and speaks and consults on business design for organizations large and small. He is currently a Senior Strategic Designer at Edward Jones.

www.samaquillano.com

Charlotte Beach is a freelance writer and maximalist aesthetician in Los Angeles with a penchant for old-world handcrafts and sports design. She also manages a vintage clothing shop and studies sign painting at LATTC.

www.charlotteowensbeach.info

Ken Carbone is an artist, designer, and musician. For over 40 years he was Chief Creative Officer at the Carbone Smolan Agency in NYC. He is currently a Senior Advisor to the Chicago-based branding firm, 50000feet.

www.kennethcarbonestudios.com

Monica Danielle is a multimedia journalist who has contributed to numerous TV networks and online publications, most notably her own award-winning blog, The Girl Who. She was born and raised on the wild frontier of late 1970’s Utah and now writes from a cabin in the woods of Pennsylvania where she lives with her partner and four children.

abroadview.substack.com

Clint Disharoon is a freshly Midwestern designer. He works at SYPartners, where he has collaborated with leaders to bring humanity into their organizations and amassed an impressive array of client logos for his website.

clintdisharoon.com

Tom Guarriello is a psychologist working with a wide variety of organizations to understand customers and develop meaningful brand experiences. He is a member of the founding faculty at the School of Visual Arts Masters in Branding program, co-hosts the Brandbox and RoboPsych podcasts, and writes the My Favorite Things Substack.

www.tomguarriello.com

Roxane Gay is a five-time NYTimes best-selling author, Gloria Steinem Endowed Chair in Media, Culture and Feminist Studies at Rutgers University and host of the podcast The Roxane Gay Agenda. She is also a columnist for the NYTimes and working on several movies and television shows.

www.roxanegay.com

Chloe Gordon is a writer and Social Media Manager for PRINT and The Dieline. She loves being in a career that allows her to discover creativity and share her findings with others.

Saeed Jones is the author of the memoir How We Fight For Our Lives, winner of the 2019 Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction. His new poetry collection Alive At The End Of The World is out now.

https://saeedjones.substack.com

Mark Kingsley is a designer, creative director, strategist and author with a wide range of experience and recognition. He is the current Melbert B. Cary Professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology, teaches in the School of Visual Arts Masters in Branding program, and co-hosts the BrandBox podcast — available on all the standard outlets.

www.malcontent.com

Zoe Keziah Mendelson is a writer, researcher, information designer, and creative director. She is co-founder of Webby-winning Pussypedia.net and the author of Pussypedia: A Comprehensive Guide. She is currently creating a martial arts curriculum for dogs.

Youngzo.com

Kelsy Postlethwait is a strategist, synth musician, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast living in Brooklyn. She works at an innovation and leadership consultancy called SYPartners and helps teach brand strategy at the School of Visual Arts in NYC.

kelsyp.com

Virginia Postrel is the author most recently of The Fabric of Civilization: How Textiles Made the World and a visiting fellow at the Smith Institute at Chapman University,

vpostrel.com.

Ricardo Saca is a brand strategist and the North America Managing Director at Cato Brand Partners, a global design and branding consultancy.

www.catobrandpartners.com

Edwin Schlossberg started ESI Design in 1977 and has lead a team of amazing designers to develop interactive experiences that promote interdependence. ESI DESIGN is now a studio in NBBJ. https://esidesign.nbbj.com/

Emily Weiland is the Director of Operation and Graduate Advisor at the School of Visual Arts Masters in Branding program and the Editor in Chief of Design Matters Media.

www.branding.sva.edu

Melinda Welch is Head of Strategy at Brand Bureau, a multidisciplinary creative studio that develops brands, defines their customer experiences, and designs their built environments. Melinda is an alumna of the School of Visual Arts Masters in Branding program, where she now teaches. She co-hosts BrandBox, a podcast about brands and culture, with fellow SVA faculty members Mark Kingsley and Dr. Tom Guarriello.