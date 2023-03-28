What Matters to Ngaio Parr

Debbie Millman has an ongoing project at PRINT titled “What Matters.” This is an effort to understand the interior life of artists, designers, and creative thinkers. This facet of the project is a request of each invited respondent to answer ten identical questions and submit a nonprofessional photograph.

Ngaio is a creative director, artist, and author. She runs an independent studio where she works on multidisciplinary projects, writes a recommendations newsletter, and paints with watercolor.

What is the thing you like doing most in the world?

Floating in the ocean just after sunrise at Bronte Beach— or— eating the perfect mango in summer with sticky hands.

What is the first memory you have of being creative?

Making cars with doors, seats, and a steering wheel out of a collection of boxes with my Dad.

What is your biggest regret?

I’m not sure I have regrets? I have a couple of alternate realities I dream of, but they all pertain to things out of my control.

How have you gotten over heartbreak?

I’m not sure I do— it just weaves into me.

What makes you cry?

Almost anything— a TV advertisement for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Monsters, Inc., a perfect lyric, nonsense, dark humor, clever music supervision, and most animals.

How long does the pride and joy of accomplishing something last for you?

A nanosecond.

Do you believe in an afterlife, and if so, what does that look like to you?

I believe that we all end up as dirt in the ground— carbon to begin again. Magical, really.

What do you hate most about yourself?

My body (working on it).

What do you love most about yourself?

My curiosity and love of learning (and my hair).

What is your absolute favorite meal?

The impossible question!