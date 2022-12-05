PRINT Book Club is Going to the Mall with Design Critic Alexandra Lange

Thursday, December 8 at 1 PM EST

Historian Kenneth T. Jackson once wrote, “the Egyptians have pyramids, the Chinese have a great wall, the British have immaculate lawns, the Germans have castles, the Dutch have canals, the Italians have grand churches. And Americans have shopping centers.” In her new book Meet Me By The Fountain: An Inside History of the Mall (Bloomsbury), design critic Alexandra Lange unpacks the rise, fall, and future of this iconic American social mecca and consumer playground. For PRINT’s third livestream Book Club, Lange will discuss the design impact of shopping malls and their consequence on the American psychology and economy.

Other books by the critic and historian include The Design of Childhood: How the Material World Shapes Independent Kids (2018) and Writing About Architecture: Mastering the Language of Buildings and Cities (2012). She was a Loeb Fellow at the Harvard Graduate School of Design and received a publication grant from the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts. She has taught design criticism at the School of Visual Arts Masters in Design Crit program and New York University.

Don’t miss this exciting talk with a design expert this Thursday at 1 PM ET! Register for the call here and buy Lange’s book here.