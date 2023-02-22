Ayse Birsel Shares Her Secrets for a Meaningful Life in Our Latest Book Club

What does it mean to craft the life you want as you grow older? For author Ayse Birsel, the answer draws on key principles of design—like optimism, empathy, collaboration, open-mindedness, and holistic thinking—as well as the experiences of older people on the pioneering frontiers of long life.

For our recent PRINT Book Club, Debbie Millman and Steven Heller spoke with Ayse about her new book, Design the LONG Life You Love. In her book, Ayse explores how love, purpose, well-being, and friendship are the foundations that can provide meaning and impact in our lives. And, throughout the hour of Book Club, not only did we find out more about Ayse’s perspective, but also shared inspiration and ideas about how we can all find joy together.

You can be inspired as well by watching the full interview here. Stay tuned for more information about our next PRINT Book Club!