Neville Brody Shares His Philosophy for Design (and Life) in Our Latest Book Club

Ever wonder what connects Dada to TikTok? Neville Brody does. His thoughts on this and more will expand your mind.

As a designer with origins borne in industrial and avant-garde music, it’s no surprise that Neville likens graphic design to jazz: an complex environment of improvisation enabled by the mastery of techniques and tools. There’s also no better metaphor than jazz about our discussion of his latest monograph.

Moderated by Debbie Millman and Steven Heller, our fascinating conversation with Neville bounced from the reasons for the thirty-year gap between his last monograph and The Graphic Language of Neville Brody 3 (“NB3”), to the six-year process of curating the work that went into this book, to why the visuals occupy the pages the way they do.

Neville was candid about AI’s role in the design process and why we must work towards reclaiming open digital spaces. We also learned exactly what was said in his tense-yet-clarifying interview with Steve Jobs.

Complex ideas don’t tend to have big audiences, but big ideas come from complex processes. Neville Brody on why complex models are necessary

